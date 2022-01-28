More than 300 new Covid cases in just 24 hours across Ashfield and Mansfield

A total of 32,708 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Ashfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Thursday, January 27, up 160 from 32,548 on Wednesday.

The rate of infection in Ashfield now stands at 25,486 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 24,433.

Cases in Mansfield rose by 147 in the last day, to 28,806, giving an infection rate of 26,343 cases per 100,000 people.

The rate of infection in Mansfield now stands at 26,343 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 24,433.

Postive tests in Bolsover district rose by 87 to 20,218 and an infection rate of 24,867, while in Newark & Sherwood, cases rose by 143 to 29,462, an infection rate of 23,928.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 96,155 over the period, to 16,245,474.

People with a positive lateral flow test no longer need to take a follow-up PCR test to confirm the result unless they have coronavirus symptoms.

One more coronavirus death was recorded across the four districts in the latest 24-hour period.

The dashboard shows two more people died in Ashfield in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 392.

The death tolls in Mansfield, Newark & Sherwood and Bolsover remain unchanged at 358, 261 and 238 people respectively.

They are among 12,308 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive Covid test result.

Vaccinations

The figures also show more than three-quarters of people in Mansfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Latest figures show 78,210 people had received both jabs by Wednesday, January 26 – 77 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

In Ashfield, Newark & Sherwood and Bolsover, 81 per cent of those aged 12 and over have received both jabs, with figures of 91,148, 91,367 and 59,244 people respectively.

Across England, 84 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.