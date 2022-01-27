The road safety measure is being developed on Sherwood Street in front of Sherwood Junior School in February.

A letter from Nottinghamshire County Council has been sent out explaining that its highways partner Via will carry out the work over a nine day period, starting from February 12.

The work will start from 7.30am until 5pm each day, and the council is asking residents to remove their vehicles from the area each day during those times.

Sherwood Junior School at Warsop where a zebra crossing will be built

During the installation, Sherwood Street will be closed between Short Street and Cherry Grove, with access maintained to the nearby petrol station and fish bar.

Access to residents will be limited during working time, but staff will be able to make arrangements if necessary. Outside of work, the road will be reopened.

“A Nottinghamshire County Council letter to residents said the work would mean “some inconvenience” when the workforce was working near properties or businesses during working hours.

However, “a member of the site supervisory staff will be happy to discuss any arrangements which may be required,” the letter said.

It added the work was also subject to change due to “unforeseen circumstances” or “weather events.”

The council thanked residents for their “patience and co-operation” saying “every effort” would be made to “keep disruption to a minimum.”

The letter urges anyone with any special circumstances, disabled access or health visits to contact the council.

For more information see: www.improvingyourroads.co.uk