More than 215 new positive Covid tests across Mansfield and Ashfield in latest 24-hour period as cases rise again

A total of 35,212 cases had been confirmed in Mansfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated yesterday, Thursday, March 24, up 144 from 35,068 on Wednesday – two weeks ago, there were 90 in a day.

The cumulative rate of infection in Mansfield, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 32,201 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 30,693.

Cases in Ashfield rose by 172 in the last 24 hours – compared with 102 14 days ago – to a total of 39,798, giving an infection rate of 31,011.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 35,212 cases had been confirmed in Mansfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on March 24

In Newark & Sherwood, cases rose by 193 to 36,372 and an infection rate of 29,540, while postive tests in Bolsover district rose by 100 to 24,476 and an infection rate of 30,104.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 97,819 over the last 24 hours, to 20,613,817.

People with a positive lateral flow test no longer need to take a follow-up PCR test to confirm the result unless they have coronavirus symptoms.

Two Covid-related death were recorded across the four districts in the latest 24-hour period.

The dashboard shows one person died in both Mansfield and Newark & Sherwood, taking the death tolls to 373 and 273 people respectively.

The death tolls in Ashfield and Bolsover remain unchanged, at 413 and 255 respectively.

They are among 13,049 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

Vaccines

The figures also show 61,095 people in Mansfield have received a booster or third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine by Wednesday, March 23, 61 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database. A total of 79,406 people, or 79 per cent, had received two jabs by that date.

In Ashfield, 72,381 people, 65 per cent, have received a booster, while in Newark & Sherwood, it is 75,604 people, or 67 per cent.

In Bolsover, 48,905 people, also 67 per cent of those aged 12 and over, have received a third Covid jab.

Across England, 67 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a booster.