More than 110 people in hospitals across Ashfield and Mansfield with Covid

NHS England data shows Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust – which runs Mansfield Community, Sutton’s King’s Mill and Newark hospitals – was caring for 93 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, January 25.

It is down from the 114 in hospital the previous Tuesday, January 18.

The number of SFH beds occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 has also nearly doubled in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 48.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has more than doubled in the last four weeks.

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs sites across the county and further afield, including Millbrook Mental Health Unit at King’s Mill, was caring for 97 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, down from 98 the previous week and up from 44 a month ago.

Across England there were 14,088 people in hospital with Covid as of January 25, with 501 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The figures also show 50 new Covid patients were admitted to SFH hospitals in the week to January 23, down from 78 in the previous seven days, while 13 new Covid patients were admitted to Nottinghamshire Healthcare beds, down from 25 the previous week.