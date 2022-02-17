More than 110 further coronavirus cases in Ashfield and Mansfield

A total of 36,592 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Ashfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Wednesday, February 16, up 55 from 36,537 on Tuesday.

The rate of infection in Ashfield now stands at 28,512 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 27,811.

Cases in Mansfield rose by 61 in the last 24 hours to a total of 32,446, giving an infection rate of 29,671 cases per 100,000 people.

The cumulative rate of infection in Mansfield, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 29,671 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 27,811.

In Newark & Sherwood, cases rose by 84 to 33,041, an infection rate of 26,835, while postive tests in Bolsover district rose by 58 to 22,756 and an infection rate of 27,988.

Since January 31, the UK Health Security Agency has changed the way it reports coronavirus cases.

It means if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 53,755 over the period, to 18,447,706.

One more coronavirus death was recorded the four districts in the latest 24-hour period.

The dashboard shows one person died in Bolsover, taking the number of Covid-related deaths there to 249.

The death tolls in Ashfield, Mansfield and Newark & Sherwood remain unchanged at 402, 368 and 270 respectively.

They are among 12,741 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in the relevant district.

Vaccines

The figures also show that more than three-quarters of people in Mansfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 78,829 people had received both jabs by February 15, 78 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

In Ashfield and Bolsover, the figure is 82 per cent, with 91,898 and 59,577 people respectively.

In Newark & Sherwood, 92,363 people had received both jabs by Tuesday, 81 per cent of those eligible.

Across England, 85 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.