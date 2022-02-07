More than 1,000 people are still being infected with coronavirus each day across Notts - but vaccine uptake is rising

Latest figures show more than 100 people are in hospital with Covid across Mansfield and Ashfield.

NHS England data shows Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust – which runs Mansfield Community, Sutton’s King’s Mill and Newark hospitals – was caring for 72 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, February 1.

It is down from the 93 in hospital the previous Tuesday, January 25.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eleven people were in intensive care in Nottinghamshire and 24 deaths were recorded in the week up to February 2.

The number of SFH beds occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 has decreased by 41 in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 113.

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs sites across the county and further afield, including Millbrook Mental Health Unit at King’s Mill, was caring for 77 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, down from 97 the previous week.

Across England there were 12,896 people in hospital with Covid as of February 1, with 449 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

And more than 1,000 people are still being infected with coronavirus a day across the county, although the level of uptake in receiving a first and second dose of the vaccine is rising.

Jonathan Gribbin, Nottinghamshire public health director, said on Friday: “There are still 1,000 people a day being recorded as testing positive for coronavirus. These rates are really high.

“People being admitted so frequently to hospital for an infection like this and tragically the frequency of people dying because of this is something we should not regard as normal.

“We have to bear in mind the pressures this continues to put on services.”

Offer

On February 1, there were 365 people in hospital in total with coronavirus, compared with 415 the previous week.

Eleven people were in intensive care, and 24 deaths were recorded in the week up to February 2.

About 84 per cent of people across the county have had their first or second jab and two thirds have received their booster.

Mr Gribbin said about 300 people a day are still coming forward in the county to get their first jab and it is ‘never too late to take up this offer’.

Amanda Sullivan, from NHS Nottinghamshire Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “Our NHS is still working under considerable pressure – and while the number of people in hospital remains high, we are now thankfully seeing a reduction in the number of new admissions.

“We still do have people who are critically ill and unfortunately dying from coronavirus, so the pandemic is still with us. Our best protection is vaccination.

“With the unjabbed in intensive care, it is clear there is a significant higher proportion of unvaccinated people requiring intensive care. Thankfully, our intensive care figures have reduced – 11 now, but 20-25 at any one time previously.”

She said it was important children aged 12-15 were vaccinated and clinics will be running through half-term at Mansfield Vaccination Centre and King’s Mill Hospital.

She said: “We are encouraging pregnant women to come forward for a vaccine. We have more evidence of the benefits of this; 235 pregnant women were admitted to intensive care nationally between January and September 2021 and none of those had received two doses of the vaccine.”