Mobile symptomatic testing centre comes to Mansfield

Mansfield District Council says it has received confirmation the unit will be housed in its Grove Street car park from Monday (May 31) until Sunday, June 6 – and will be open daily from 9am to 3pm.

Health chiefs say anyone showing Covid symptoms should self-isolate and book a PCR test on the Government website www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test or call 119.

A temporary mobile Covid-19 testing unit will be in Mansfield next week for people showing symptoms of the virus.. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

News of the unit’s arrival in the town comes less than a week after the testing centre in the car park at Mansfield Civic Centre closed due to low numbers using it as infection rates continue to fall in the district.

Community testing for people without symptoms continues to be provided at Mansfield Town Football Club’s One Call Stadium and the Palace Theatre on Leeming Street.

For more information, go to www.mansfield.gov.uk/coronavirus