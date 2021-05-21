Mansfield's Covid-19 figures rise slightly due to cases among school-age children

Health chiefs say the slightly higher figure for the district can be attributed to cases among younger people of secondary school age.

However, no cases of the more transmissible Indian ‘variant of concern’ (B16172) recently seen in Nottingham had been identified in the area – but ‘could be expected to circulate in the county in due course’, a weekly Covid media briefing was told on Friday.

Despite Mansfield’s figures being above the England average, Nottinghamshire’s director of public health Jonathan Gribbin said the overall picture remained positive.

"It’s just been a few days really since we moved to Step three of the road map, but the feedback is it has gone well with no sign of any problems,” he said.

"I thank residents and businesses in Nottinghamshire for making that move safely.”

Rates in the county up to May 15 stood at 25.5 cases per 100,000 – slightly higher than last week – and above the England average of 21 and the East Midlands figure of 23.

“We do see rates as low as 19.3 in Rushcliffe and Mansfield is at 30.2 per 100,000,” Mr Gribbin said.

“We see cases increasing in younger people, those of secondary age. We saw 52 cases, a slightly higher figure, in the 12-17 age group.

"In the wider context, there were no outbreaks in care homes and hospitals and Covid 19 pressures on our health and care services are now in a 'stable’ position.

"The overall situation is much better than it has been.

“I urge people to still protect themselves and those around them. Those who have’t yet been vaccinated can do so at one of the five vaccination centres (in the county).”

As of Friday night, just three of the 13 areas in Mansfield had more than three cases of Covid - with Forest Town and Newlands having the highest rolling seven day rate of 124.5 per 100,000.

Speaking after the briefing, a spokesperson for Mansfield District Council said: “The situation among the younger age groups in Mansfield was being closely monitored and outbreaks in the school age groups look to be under control.”