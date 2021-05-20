Historic 'much loved' Mansfield shop Sally Twinkle has been saved from closure

The future of haberdashery shop Sally Twinkle – which has traded for 55 years – was thrown into doubt earlier this year when it emerged it may have to close if a new buyer could not be found when owner David Marriott retires.

But an announcement on the Leeming Street shop’s Facebook page on Thursday afternoon revealed the good news – with the post simply headlined ‘Sally’s is Saved!’.

The post read: "We are over the moon to announce we have found a buyer and will be staying open. More updates as we have more information!”

Retiring owner David Marriott outside historic Mansfield shop Sally Twinkle, which has been saved from closure.

Mr Marriott, who has run the store in part of the historic Handley Arcade for the past 15 years, told Chad he was ‘delighted’ the store would continue to trade.

“At the moment all we can say is that we will be staying open as we have a new buyer,” he said. “We will be releasing more details later.

"But I am absolutely delighted as it means I can now retire!”

Mr Marriott said he was looking forward to spending time on his hobbies in retirement, including carrying out voluntary and church work as well singing in a male voice choir.

Margaret Elliott opened the shop – which sells sewing supplies – in August 1967 before her close friend David took it on after she died, aged 70, at the John Eastwood Hospice in 2007 following a short illness.