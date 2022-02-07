Mansfield and Ashfield see more than 240 new Covid cases in last 24 hours

A total of 31,628 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mansfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Friday, February 4, up 135 from 31,493 yesterday.

The rate of infection in Mansfield now stands at 28,923 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 26,839.

Cases in Ashfield rose by 133 in the last day, to 35,595, giving an infection rate of 27,736 cases per 100,000 people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rate of infection in Mansfield now stands at 28,923 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 26,839.

Postive tests in Bolsover district rose by 76 to 22,071 and an infection rate of 27,146, while in Newark & Sherwood, cases rose by 127 to 32,094, an infection rate of 26,066.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 82,053 over the period, to 17,689,885.

People with a positive lateral flow test no longer need to take a follow-up PCR test to confirm the result unless they have coronavirus symptoms.

One more coronavirus death was recorded across the four districts in the latest 24-hour period.

The dashboard shows one person died in Mansfield, taking the death toll to 363.

The death tolls in Ashfield, Newark & Sherwood and Bolsover remain unchanged, at 399, 266 and 244 respectively.

They are among 12,565 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive Covid test result.

Vaccinations

The figures also show more than three-quarters of people in Mansfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Latest figures show 78,568 people had received both jabs by Thursday, February 3 – 78 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

In Ashfield and Newark & Sherwood, 81 per cent of those aged 12 and over have received both jabs, with figures of 91,539 and 91,850 respectively.

In Bolsover, 59,436 people are double jabbed, 82 per cent of those eligible.

Across England, 84 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.