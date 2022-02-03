Mansfield and Ashfield see more than 240 new Covid cases in last 24 hours

A total of 31,493 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mansfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated today, Thursday, February 3, up 127 from 31,366 yesterday.

The rate of infection in Mansfield now stands at 28,800 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 26,713.

Cases in Ashfield rose by 118 in the last day, to 35,462, giving an infection rate of 27,632 cases per 100,000 people.

The dashboard shows 362 coronavirus deaths in Mansfield by February 3.

Postive tests in Bolsover district rose by 112 to 21,995 and an infection rate of 27,053, while in Newark & Sherwood, cases rose by 147 to 31,967, an infection rate of 25,963.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 88,124 over the period, to 17,607,832.

People with a positive lateral flow test no longer need to take a follow-up PCR test to confirm the result unless they have coronavirus symptoms.

Three more coronavirus death was recorded across the four districts in the latest 24-hour period.

The dashboard shows one more person died in each of Ashfield, Newark & Sherwood and Bolsover, taking the death tolls to 399, 266 and 245 respectively.

The death toll in Mansfield remains unchanged at 362 people.

They are among 12,538 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive Covid test result.

Vaccinations

The figures also show more than three-quarters of people in Mansfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Latest figures show 78,484 people had received both jabs by Wednesday, Febraury 2 – 78 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

In Ashfield, Newark & Sherwood and Bolsover, 81 per cent of those aged 12 and over have received both jabs, with figures of 91,528 and 91,829 respectively.

In Bolsover, 59,433 people are double jabbed, 82 per cent of those eligible.

Across England, 84 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.