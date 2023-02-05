News you can trust since 1952
Hundreds of Covid-19 deaths in Broxtowe

Hundreds of people have died as a result of Covid-19 in Broxtowe.

By Andrew Dowdeswell
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 432 people had died in the area by January 19.

They were among 16,644 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

A total of 180,801 deaths were recorded throughout England by February 2.
The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before Thursday, February 2 – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

