Hundreds of Covid-19 deaths in Broxtowe
Hundreds of people have died as a result of Covid-19 in Broxtowe.
By Andrew Dowdeswell
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 432 people had died in the area by January 19.
They were among 16,644 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.
The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before Thursday, February 2 – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.
A total of 180,801 deaths were recorded throughout England by February 2.