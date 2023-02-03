Friends to host charity ball in memory of 'extraordinary' Eastwood vet who died by suicide

Stefan Matan was pronounced deceased on August 19 last year after his body was found in a wooded area adjacent to Pontins Prestatyn Sands Holiday Park in Wales.

The 40-year-old was on a family holiday with his wife and two sons at the time, having celebrated his birthday three days earlier.

Stefan will always be remembered in the Eastwood community for his role as a veterinary nurse at Vet4Pets on Nottingham Road.

Stefan Matan pictured with his sons Leo and Charlie.

His colleagues, who described Stefan as having a ‘bright smile and infectious laugh’, are now planning a charity ball at Derby County Football Club on May 20 in his memory.

On behalf of all his colleagues at Eastwood Vets4Pets, co-worker Amy Bullous said: “Stefan was an extraordinary veterinary nurse.

“He was so comfortable in the role and still got excited about the exotic patients that we’d get in that needed his help.

“He would light up any room with his bright smile, infectious laugh and sharp wit.“Many of our nurses joined Eastwood Vets4Pets on work experience and, after meeting Stefan, aspired to be just like him, using his masses of knowledge and experience to become the nurses they are today.

“Since losing Stefan, there is a massive hole in our small team.

“We miss him deeply and talk about him every day, but it has helped us grow even closer, and we are using our love for Stefan to help others that need help and support.

“We will never get over losing Stefan and we will never forget him.

“He was our boss, but he was first and foremost our friend.”

The charity ball will raise money for veterinary mental health charity Vetlife and childhood bereavement charity Winston’s Wish, which has helped support Stefan’s children following his death.

Some of the money raised will also go towards a bench at Robin Hood’s Bay, giving his children a special place to sit and remember him.

