Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust said at the height of the Covid crisis it had 220 cases, while at its lowest, six – but coronavirus rates have risen over the past months.

A trust spokesman said: “Our visiting policy is that each inpatient can have one designated visitor to visit for one hour per day, unless Covid positive.

“We continue to have visiting for patients who are end of life, under 18, require a designated carer, or have significant needs such as mental health and dementia.

King's Mill Hospital, Sutton.

“Covid positive patients are supported to have virtual visiting unless they are end-of-life where we support safe, limited visiting.

“The hospital always has an appropriate security presence to help to keep colleagues and patients safe, this remains the case.”

Rise in cases

The number of coronavirus cases in Mansfield increased by 141 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 12,701 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mansfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated today, Friday, up from 12,560 yesterday.

The rate of infection in Mansfield now stands at 11,615 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 10,241.

The number of coronavirus cases in Ashfield increased by 123 in the last 24 hours.

A total of 14,419 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Ashfield, up from 14,296 on Thursday.

The rate of infection in Ashfield now stands at 11,235 cases per 100,000 people.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 37,690 over the period, to 6,666,399.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Mansfield or Ashfield.

The dashboard shows 284 people had died in Mansfield and 321 people had died in Ashfield by August 27.

It means there has been two deaths in Mansfield and one in Ashfield in the past week.

They were among 10,456 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Mansfield or Ashfield.