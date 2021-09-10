Covid-19 cases on the increase in Mansfield and Ashfield

A total of 13,654 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mansfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated yesterday, up from 13,561 on Wednesday.

The rate of infection in Mansfield now stands at 12,486 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 10,839.

It means there have been three deaths in the past week, a decrease on five the previous week.

Three-quarters of people in Mansfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, there were 70 more coronavirus cases in Ashfield, up from 15,313 on Wednesday. The rate of infection in Ashfield now stands at 11,986 cases per 100,000 people.

There have been four deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on five the previous week.

The dashboard shows 292 people had died in Mansfield and 330 people had died in Ashfield by September 9. They were among 10,598 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 37,480 over the period, to 7,132,072.

Vaccination

The figures also show three-quarters of people in Mansfield, and four in five people in Ashfield, have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The number of coronavirus cases in Newark and Sherwood increased by 66 in the last 24 hours, to 12,674 people. The rate of infection now stands at 10,293 cases per 100,000 people.

There have been two deaths in the past week, which is the same as the previous week – making a total of 215 people.

The latest figures show 72,064 people had received both jabs by September 8 – 75 per cent of those aged 16 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 80 per cent of people aged 16 and above had received a second dose of the jab. Unlike at local level, the national rate was calculated using mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.