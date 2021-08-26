A total of 12,470 people were confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mansfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on today Wednesday.

Figures were up from 12,360 yesterday, Tuesday Federica Bedendo, Chad Data Reporter reveals.

Mansfield’s rate of infection now stands at 11,404 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 10,141.

Cases are on the rise again

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 35,547 over the period, to 6,590,747. There were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Mansfield.

The dashboard shows 283 people died in the area by today, Wednesday – unchanged from yesterday, Tuesday. There has been one death in the past week, a decrease on two the previous week, among 10,433 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Mansfield.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Mansfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 69,718 people received both jabs by (Tuesday) – 75% of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 77% of people aged 16 received a second jab.

The national rate was calculated using mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.