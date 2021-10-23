Ashfield MP urges residents to have Covid booster and flu jabs

Lee Anderson is backing a national campaign to encourage people ‘to protect themselves and their loved ones from Covid and flu this winter, and the NHS from additional winter pressures’.

Firms including Boots, Lloyds Pharmacy and Asda are backing the campaign.

Mr Anderson said: “Thanks to the people in Ashfield who have come forward to get their jabs, we’ve been able to open up the country and make progress back towards normal life.

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP.

“More than four million people across the country have already received a booster jab.

“It is vital each and every one of us continues to play our part – to protect our loved ones and the NHS, and to stay ahead in the race against the virus, by taking up the offer of a vaccine.

“Through a renewed national effort to get jabbed against Covid and flu, building on the biggest flu programme in history, we can continue saving lives by building up our protection against the virus.”

Health Secretary Sajid Javid says it is vital that eligible people get their booster jab and their flu jab.

Vaccine

More than 35 million people are eligible for a free flu vaccine this year.

The national advertising campaign asks people to ‘get vaccinated, get boosted, get protected’ ahead of winter, when the colder weather helps transmission, with experts warning of a significant surge in Covid and flu cases.

A spokeswoman for Mr Anderson said: “Vaccines provide the best possible protection against infection and serious disease, so it is vital people come forward for both Covid jabs and flu vaccines.

“The Covid booster programme was launched to prolong protection into winter and, for those aged 12-15, it is so important to come forward for a single dose to reduce transmission in schools and keep pupils in the classroom.”

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: “Our vaccine programme is building a wall of defence across the country and our booster rollout is now well under way with more than four million jabs in arms.

“As we go into winter, it is vital eligible people get their booster jab and their flu jab to protect themselves, their loved ones and the NHS.

“This is a national mission and I’m hugely grateful to the public, volunteers and NHS workers rolling out jabs.”