Almost 100 people in hospital in Mansfield and Ashfield with Covid

NHS England data shows Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust – which runs Mansfield Community, Sutton’s King’s Mill and Newark hospitals – was caring for 82 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, July 19, the same number as the previous Tuesday, July 5.

The number of Sherwood Forest Hospitals beds occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 has more than doubled in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 33.

Across England there were 13,621 people in hospital with Covid as of July 12, with 264 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs sites across the county and further afield, including Millbrook Mental Health Unit at King’s Mill, was caring for 40 coronavirus patients in hospital as of July 12, down from 48 the previous week and up from 22 a month ago.

Across England there were 13,837 people in hospital with Covid as of July 19, with 318 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has more than doubled in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has more than doubled.