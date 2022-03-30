NHS England data shows Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust – which runs Mansfield Community, Sutton’s King’s Mill and Newark hospitals – was caring for 80 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, March 22.

It is up 14 from the 66 people in trust hospitals the previous Tuesday, March 15.

The number of Sherwood Forest Hospitals beds occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 has increased 8 per cent in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 74.

Across England there were 13,060 people in hospital with Covid as of March 22, with 269 of them in mechanical ventilation beds – though none were at Sherwood forest Hospitals Trust.

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs sites across the county and further afield, including Millbrook Mental Health Unit at King’s Mill, was caring for 44 coronavirus patients in hospital as of March 22, down from from 47 the previous week and 70 a month ago.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 46 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 5 per cent.

The figures also show that 52 new Covid patients were admitted to Sherwood Forest Hospitals in the week to March 20, up from 51 in the previous seven days, while seven new Covid patients were admitted to Nottinghamshire Healthcare beds, up from three in the previous week.