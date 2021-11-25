85 further coronavirus cases in Mansfield - and 88 in Ashfield

A total of 18,675 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mansfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated today, Thursday, November 25, up from 18,590 on Wednesday.

The rate of infection in Mansfield now stands at 17,078 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 15,026.

Cases in Ashfield rose by 88 in the last 24 hours to 21,428, giving an infection rate of 16,697 cases per 100,000 people.

In Bolsover, cases rose by 42 to 13,214 and an infection rate of 16,252, while in Newark & Sherwood, cases rose by 120 to 18,320, giving an infection rate of 14,879.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 46,654 over the period, to 10,021,497.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period across the four districts.

The dashboard shows 319 people had died in Mansfield by November 25, alongside 354 in Ashfield, 231 in Newark & Sherwood and 223 in Bolsover.

They are among 11,411 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in each district.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Vaccine

The figures also show three-quarters of people in Mansfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 75,041 people had received both jabs by Wednesday, November 24 – 74 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

In Ashfield, 87,384 people had received both jabs by November 24, 78 per cent of those eligible, while in Newark & Sherwood the number stood at 88,015, also 78 per cent.

In Bolsover , 57,158 people had received both jabs by Wednesday, also 78 per cent of those aged 12 and over.

Across England, 80 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.