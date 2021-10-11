85 further coronavirus cases in Mansfield

A total of 15,787 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mansfield according to the latest UK coronavirus daily dashboard update.

The rate of infection in Mansfield now stands at 14,437 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 12,160, after the dashboard was updated on Friday, October 8, up from 15,702 on Thursday.

The number of coronavirus cases in Ashfield increased by 123 to 17,725, giving an infection rate of 13,811 cases per 100,000 people, while in Newark & Sherwood the rate now stands at 11.840, after cases rose by 78 to 14,578.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 34,910 over the period, to 8,081,300 – although no figures were included for Wales because of a technical issue.

One more coronavirus death was recorded across the three districts in the latest 24-hour period, in Ashfield, taking the death toll there to 340.

A total of 302 people have died in Mansfield and 221 in Newark & Sherwood, among 10,877 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Mansfield.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Jabbed

The figures also show three-quarters of people in Mansfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 73,475 people had received both jabs by Thursday, October 7 – 73 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

In Ashfield, 85,690 people had received both jabs by Thursday, 76 per cent of those aged 12 and over, while in Newark & Sherwood the total is 86,491, or 76 per cent of those aged 12 and over.

Across England, 78 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.

Unlike at local level, the national rate was calculated using mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.