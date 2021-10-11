32 people treated for Covid in Mansfield and Ashfield hospitals

More than 30 people are being treated for Covid-19 in Mansfield and Ashfield’s hospitals.

By Joanna Morris
Monday, 11th October 2021, 8:39 am
Updated Monday, 11th October 2021, 9:21 am

The latest figures reveal Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust – which runs Mansfield Community, Sutton’s King’s Mill and Newark hospitals – was caring for 32 coronavirus patients in hospital.

The NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on Tuesday, October 5, was down from 35 on the same day the previous week.

Across England, there were 5,006 people in hospital with Covid as of October 5, with 661 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Across England there were 5,006 people in hospital with Covid as of October 5, with 661 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 20% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 25%.

The figures also show 25 new Covid patients were admitted to SFH centres in the week to October 3, down from 44 in the previous seven days.

Read More

Read More
Police appeal after a boy was robbed in Forest Town

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

Covid-19MansfieldAshfieldSutton