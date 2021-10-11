32 people treated for Covid in Mansfield and Ashfield hospitals

The latest figures reveal Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust – which runs Mansfield Community, Sutton’s King’s Mill and Newark hospitals – was caring for 32 coronavirus patients in hospital.

The NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on Tuesday, October 5, was down from 35 on the same day the previous week.

Across England, there were 5,006 people in hospital with Covid as of October 5, with 661 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 20% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 25%.

The figures also show 25 new Covid patients were admitted to SFH centres in the week to October 3, down from 44 in the previous seven days.