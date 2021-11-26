A total of 18,748 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mansfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated today, Friday, November 26, up from 18,675 on Thursday.

The rate of infection in Mansfield now stands at 17,145 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 15,099.

Cases in Ashfield rose by 65 to a total of 21,493, giving an infection rate of 16,747 cases per 100,000 people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rate of infection in Mansfield now stands at 17,145 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 15,099.

In Newark & Sherwood, cases increased by 110 to 18,430 and an infection rate of 14,968, while in Bolsover, another 53 people tested positive for Covid, taking the total to 13,267 and an infection rate of 16,318.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 49,344 over the period, to 10,070,841.

One more coronavirus death was recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Ashfield. The dashboard shows 355 people had died in the area by Friday, November 26.

The death tolls in Mansfield, Newark & Sherwood and Bolsover were unchanged, at 319, 231 and 223 respectively.

They are among 11,432 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in the relevant district.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the date of death.

Vaccine

The figures also show three-quarters of people in Mansfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 75,066 people had received both jabs by Thursday, November 25 – 74 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

In Ashfield, 87,425 people have received both jabs, 78 per cent of those eligible, while in Newark & Sherwood the figure is 88,052, also 78 per cent.

In Bolsover, 57,171 people had received both jabs by yesterday, also 78 per cent of those aged 12 and over.

Across England, 80 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.

Unlike at local level, the national rate was calculated using mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.