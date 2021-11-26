More than 50 people in hospital in Mansfield and Ashfield with Covid

Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust – which runs Mansfield Community and Sutton’s King’s Mill hospitals, as well as Newark Hospital – was caring for 56 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, November 23, NHS England figures show.

The newly published data shows that the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on November 23 was down from 58 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at SFH occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 56 per cent in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 36.

King's Mill Hospital, Sutton.

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust was caring for 22 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, the figures show, up from 19 last week.

The trust runs units across Nottinghamshire and further afield, including the Millbrook Mental Health Unit at King’s Mill.

Across England there were 6,257 people in hospital with Covid as of November 23, with 780 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 9 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 3 per cent.

The figures also show 41 new Covid patients were admitted to SFH hospitals in the week to November 21, up from 38 in the previous seven days, while Nottinghamshire Healthcare admitted two new coronavirus patients, up from one the previous week.