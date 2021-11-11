73 further coronavirus cases in Ashfield and 64 in Mansfield

A total of 20,396 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Ashfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated yesterday, Wednesday, November 10, up from 17,732 on Tuesday.

The rate of infection in Ashfield now stands at 15,893 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 14,120.

Cases in Mansfield rose by 64 to 17,796 people, giving a rate of infection of 16,274 cases per 100,000 people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rate of infection in Mansfield now stands at 16,274 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 14,120.

In Newark & Sherwood, cases rose by 70 to 16,896, and an infection rate of 13,722.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 39,325 over the period, to 9,406,001.

One more death was recorded in Newark & Sherwood over the last 24 hours, taking the number of Covid-related deaths in the district to 299.

The death tolls in Ashfield and Mansfield were unchanged, at 350 and 315 respectively.

They are among 11,242 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in the relevant district.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Doses

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Ashfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 86,870 people had received both jabs by Tuesday, November 9 – 77 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

In Mansfield, the number of people to have received both jabs stands at 74,588, or 74 per cent of those aged 12 and over, while in Newark & Sherwood the number stands at 87,582, or 77 per cent.

Across England, 80 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.

Unlike at local level, the national rate was calculated using mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.