73 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Mansfield

A total of 18,259 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mansfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Thursday, November 18, up from 18,186 on Wednesday.

The rate of infection in Mansfield now stands at 16,698 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 14,578.

In Ashfield, cases rose by 85 to 20,918, giving a rate of infection of 16,299 cases per 100,000 people, while in Newark & Sherwood, cases rose by 126 to 17,550 and an infection rate of 14,254.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 46,858 over the period, to 9,721,916.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Mansfield.

The dashboard shows 318 people had died in the area by Thursday, November 18.

The number in Ashfield was revised down one, to 351, while the death rate in Newark & Sherwood remains unchanged at 229.

They are among 11,342 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in the relevant district.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Vaccine

The figures also show three-quarters of people in Mansfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 74,810 people had received both jabs by Wednesday, November 17 – 74 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

In Ashfield, the number is 87,130, or 77 per cent of those aged 12 and over, while in Newark & Sherwood the figure is 87,802 people, also 77 per cent of those eligible.

Across England, 80 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.

Unlike at local level, the national rate was calculated using mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.