Mansfield's newest takeaway opens to offer residents guilt-free fast food
Fans of healthy food are celebrating after a new takeaway opened recently, offering a healthy alternative to traditional fast food.
Nutrition Kitchen on Pelham Street, Mansfield, is the brainchild of business partners Craig Gibson and Rachel Siggee.
29-year-old Rachel and 31-year-old Craig, both from Mansfield, are passionate about creating fresh, yet indulgent fast food for Mansfield residents.
Specialising in weekly meal prep, alongside their signature bowls and wraps – which includes their new Festive Wrap – owners Craig and Rachel pride themselves in using locally-sourced ingredients.
Craig explains: "Eating healthy doesn’t have to be a chore.
"We use fresh, locally-sourced ingredients to create healthy meals to feed your soul.
“All our meals leave you feeling satisfied and guilt-free.
"We have been pretty busy since we opened, and the feedback has been great so far, so thank you to every single person for coming in, tagging us on social media and sharing our posts.”
To check out their menu, see their Facebook page Nutrition Kitchen