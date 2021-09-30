65 further coronavirus cases in Mansfield

The number of coronavirus cases in Mansfield increased by 65 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 15,062 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mansfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated yesterday, September 29, up from 14,997 on Tuesday.

The rate of infection in Mansfield now stands at 13,774 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 11,703.

Another 75 cases were reported in Ashfield, taking the total to 16,767 and giving an infection rate of 13,065 cases per 100,000 people, while 68 further coronavirus cases were recorded in Newark & Sherwood, giving a total of 13,864 and infection rate of 11,260.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 35,059 over the period, to 7,771,294.

One Covid-related death was recorded in both Ashfield and Newark & Sherwood, taking the totals to 336 and 220 respectively.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Mansfield.

The dashboard shows 300 people had died in the area by yesterday.

They are among 10,801 Covid-related deaths recorded across the East Midlands since the pandemic began.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Mansfield.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Vaccine

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Mansfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 73,189 people had received both jabs by Tuesday, 0September 28 – 77 per cent of those aged 16 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

In Ashfield, the figure is 85,330 people, or 80 per cent of the eligible population, while in Newark & Sherwood it is 86,171 people, also 80 per cent.

Across England, 82 per cent of people aged 16 and above had received a second dose of the jab.

Unlike at local level, the national rate was calculated using mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.