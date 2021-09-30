£200 worth of gin stolen in Mansfield pub burglary

An Apple iPad and a small quantity of cash were also taken in the raid at The Garrison, on Leeming Street.

Police were called shortly after 6.15am on Tuesday, September 28, after the crime was discovered.

The break-in is believed to have taken place shortly before 2.30am.

The Garrison pub, on Leeming Street, Mansfield town centre.

Two people, a 24-year-old man and 20-year-old woman were later arrested on suspicion of burglary, after officers from the Mansfield neighbourhood policing team studied town-centre CCTV footage.

Following interviews, the pair have been released under investigation.

PC Louise Martin, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Burglaries like this can be very damaging for businesses, many of which have already endured a challenging time over the last 18 months.

“We understand that and work hard to solve every crime reported to us.

“On this occasion we were successful in identifying two suspects from CCTV footage.”