64 further coronavirus cases in Mansfield

A total of 16,805 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mansfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated yesterday, Friday, October 22, up from 16,741 on Thursday.

The rate of infection in Mansfield now stands at 15,368 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 13,066.

Cases in Ashfield rose by 71 to 19,160, giving an infection rate of 14,929 cases per 100,000 people.

In Newark & Sherwood, the infection rate now stands at 12,721 cases per 100,000 people, after positive tests increased by 72 to 15,663.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 48,728 over the period, to 8,689,949.

Two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Ashfield, taking the Covid death toll in the district to 343.

Death tolls in Mansfield and Newark & Sherwood were unchanged at 307 and 226 respectively.

They are among 11,019 deaths recorded across the East Midlands since the start of the pandemic.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in the relevant district.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Vaccines

The figures also show three-quarters of people in Mansfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 74,090 people had received both jabs by Thursday, October 21 – 73 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

In Ashfield, 86,345 people had received both jabs by Thursday, 77 per cent of those eligible, while the figure in Newark & Sherwood was 87,078, also 77 per cent.

Across England, 79 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.

Unlike at local level, the national rate was calculated using mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.