63 further coronavirus cases in Ashfield and 45 in Mansfield

A total of 20,459 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Ashfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated yesterday, Thursday, November 11, up from 20,396 on Wednesday.

The rate of infection in Ashfield now stands at 15,942 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 14,183.

The todal number of coronavirus cases in Mansfield increased by 45 in the last 24 hours to 17,841. The rate of infection in Mansfield now stands at 16,315 cases per 100,000 people.

Cases in Newark & Sherwood rose by 75 to 16,971 and an infection rate of 13,783.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 42,401 over the period, to 9,448,402.

No new coronavirus-related deaths were recorded across any of the three districts, meaning the death tolls remain at 350, 315 and 229 in Ashfield, Mansfield and Newark & Sherwood respectively.

They are among 11,258 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in the relevant district.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Vaccine

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Ashfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 86,922 people had received both jabs by Wednesday, November 10 – 77 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

The figures show 74 per cent of those aged 12 and over in Mansfield had received both jabs by Wednesday, a total of 74,628 people.

In Newark & Sherwood, the total is 87,630 people, or 77 per cent of those eligible.

Across England, 80 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.

Unlike at local level, the national rate was calculated using mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.