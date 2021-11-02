50 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Mansfield

A total of 17,132 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mansfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was last updated on Thursday, October 28, up from 17,082 on Wednesday – delays in gathering data mean figures have not been available since then.

According to the latest data, the rate of infection in Mansfield stands at 15,667 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 13,435.

In Ashfield, cases rose by 86 to 19,629, giving an infection rate of 15,295 cases per 100,000 people, while in Newark & Sherwood, the infection rate stood at 13,105, after cases rose by 54 to 16,136.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 39,006 over the period, to 8,936,155.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Mansfield and one more in Ashfield.

The dashboard shows 309 people had died in Mansfield by Thursday, October 28, as well as 345 in Ashfield.

The death toll in Newark & Sherwood remained unchanged at 227.

They are among 11,086 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Mansfield.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Double dose

The figures also show three-quarters of people in Mansfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 74,250 people had received both jabs by Wednesday, October 27 – 73 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

In Ashfield, the figure is 86,575 people, 77 per cent of those eligible, while in Newark & Sherwood it is 87,219, or 76 per cent.

Across England, 79 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.

Unlike at local level, the national rate was calculated using mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.