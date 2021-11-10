41 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Mansfield

A total of 17,732 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mansfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated yesterday, Tuesday, November 9, up from 17,691 on Monday.

The rate of infection in Mansfield now stands at 16,216 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 14,064.

Cases in Ashfield rose by 51 to 20,323 and an infection rate of 15,836 cases per 100,000 people, while positive cases in Newark & Sherwood increased by 55 to 16,826 and an infection rate of 13,666.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 32,785 over the period, to 9,366,676.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in both Mansfield and Ashfield, taking the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 315 and 350 respectively.

The death toll in Newark & Sherwood was unchanged at 228.

They are among 11,218 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in the relevant district.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Vaccine

The figures also show three-quarters of people in Mansfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 74,560 people had received both jabs by Monday, November 8 – 74 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

In Ashfield, 86,864 people had received both jabs by Monday, 77 per cent of those eligible, while the number in Newark & Sherwood was 87,551, also 77 per cent of those aged 12 and over.

Across England, 80 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.

Unlike at local level, the national rate was calculated using mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.