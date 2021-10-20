37 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Mansfield

A total of 16,634 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mansfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on October 19 (Tuesday), up from 16,597 on Monday.

The rate of infection in Mansfield now stands at 15,212 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 12,843.

Cases in Ashfield rose by 78 to 18,930, giving an infection rate of 14,750 cases per 100,000 people, while positive tests in Newark & Sherwood rose 61 to 15,435 and an infection rate of 12,536.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 43,324 over the period, to 8,541,192.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Mansfield.

The dashboard shows 307 people had died in the area by Tuesday, October 19.

The death tolls in Ashfield and Newark & Sherwood remained unchanged, at 341 and 224 respectively.

They are among 10,988 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in the relevant district.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Vaccination

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Mansfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 73,966 people had received both jabs by Monday, October 18 – 73 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

In Ashfield, the figure is 86,236 people having had both jabs, or 77 per cent of those eligible, while in Newark & Sherwood it is 87,007, also 77 per cent.

Across England, 79 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.

Unlike at local level, the national rate was calculated using mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.