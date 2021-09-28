221 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Mansfield

A total of 14,933 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mansfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated yesterday, Monday, up from 14,712 on Friday.

The rate of infection in Mansfield now stands at 13,656 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 11,603.

Confirmed cases in Ashfield rose by 219 to 16,633 people, giving an infection rate of 12,960, while cases in Newark & Sherwood rose by 199 to 13,733 people, giving a rate of infection of 11,154 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 11,603.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 100,228 over the period, to 7,701,715.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded over the weekend in Mansfield.

The dashboard shows 299 people had died in the area by September 27.

A further three Covid-related deaths were recorded in Ashfield, taking the death toll to 335, as well as two in Newark & Sherwood, where the death toll now stands at 218.

They are among 10,777 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in the relevant district.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

Vaccine

The figures also show three-quarters of people in Mansfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 73,119 people had received both jabs by Sunday – 77 per cent of those aged 16 and over.

The figures also show that four in five people in Ashfield and Newark & Sherwood have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 85,270 people had received both jabs in Ashfield by Sunday and 86,072 in Newark & Sherwood, both 80 per cent of those aged 16 and over in the district.

Across England, 82 per cent of people aged 16 and above had received a second dose of the jab.