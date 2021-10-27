171 further coronavirus cases in Mansfield

A total of 16,976 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mansfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Monday, October 25, up from 16,805 on Friday.

The rate of infection in Mansfield now stands at 15,524 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 13,254.

Cases in Ashfield rose by 224 over the weekend to 19,384 people and an infection rate of 15,104 cases per 100,000 people, while cases in Newark & Sherwood rose by 223 to 15,886, giving an infection rate of 12,902.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 119,825 over the period, to 8,809,774.

No figures are available for yesterday due to technicial issues with the dashboard.

One more Covid-related death was recorded over the weekend in Ashfield, taking the death toll in the district to 344.

The numbers of deaths were unchanged in Mansfield and Newark & Sherwood, at 307 and 226 respectively.

They are among 11,042 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in the relevant district.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Vaccinated

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Mansfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 74,167 people had received both jabs by Sunday, October 24 – 73 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

In Ashfield, 86,491 people had received both jabs by October 24, 77 per cent of those aged 12 and over, while in Newark & Sherwood the figure is 87,172 people, also 77 per cent.

Across England, 79 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.

Unlike at local level, the national rate was calculated using mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.