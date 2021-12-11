11 cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant in Notts

The new variant, which originated from South Africa, is now spreading in the area but with only a small number of cases so far.

Jonathan Gribbin, Nottinghamshire public health director, said there are currently two cases in the county, with a further nine in Nottingham..

There are no current cases of patients with the new variant in Nottinghamshire hospitals at this moment in time, according to the NHS Nottinghamshire clinical commissioning group.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are now 11 cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus across Nottinghamshire

Mr Gribbin said: “Omicron spreads much more easier than the Delta variant and we have in Nottinghamshire already evidence of community transmission where there is no travel history.

“We are observing a doubling of cases nationally of the variant every two to three days. It is spreading very fast.”

Public Health bosses stressed people should get their jabs as well as boosters and adhere to restrictions including wearing face coverings on public transport.

Confirmed

Lucy Hubber, Nottingham public health director said: “These are small numbers but actually those confirmed cases are probably a higher number of cases in the community that have not yet been confirmed.

“We have lots to learn about Omicron – but there are some things we already know about it. It is much more transmittable than the Delta variant.

“That means it can be easily passed on between people. At the moment we are seeing it predominately in younger aged people and they are experiencing relatively mild illness.

“We don’t know the effects when it moves into our older populations but regardless of that the more cases we have the more chances we have of people becoming seriously ill. And that puts more pressure on our NHS.”

New measures will reintroduce the requirement to work from home ‘if you can’, from Monday, December 13.

They also mean a return of masks in most indoor public spaces including theatres and cinemas from yesterday, December 10, and from Wednesday use of the NHS Covid Pass – proving vaccination status or a negative lateral flow test – for entry to venues such as nightclubs.