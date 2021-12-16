Now able to manage his illness 50-year-old Dave Stott has recovered well enough to put his heart into helping others.

The married father-of-two has just been awarded a “BEAT HF” award, from the Pumping Marvellous Foundation for his work inspiring others coping with heart problems through its Facebook page.Dave, who is ‘Mansfield born and bred,’ works as a training, learning and development manager.

He had always been fit and active, but aged 47, he picked up a cold, a viral infection with devastating consequences.

Dave Stott who inspires others coping with cardiac conditions

"Like most men do, I just ignored my symptoms. I didn’t want any fuss or the doctor, especially coming up to Christmas. I just thought I’d got a bit of a bad cold, a chest infection thing, so I just carried on,” he said.

"But it got worse. I was so breathless, by Christmas my breathing was really a struggle. It was very scary.

"So on Christmas Day I decided to ring 101 to see if they could organise a prescription.

Dave Stott and his pet chocolate labrador Luna who he still enjoys taking for a walk despite having suffered heart failure

"By then, I was having chest and abdomen pains. Instead, they sent an ambulance, within 20 minutes, they thought I had arrhythmia, a heart condition that causes an irregular heart beat.

"I spent Christmas on the cardiology ward, then went home thinking, ‘I’ll get better now. I can deal with this’.

“But after three days things got worse and worse. I seriously lacked energy, had worsening breathing problems, I’d also started to gain weight through fluid retention around my middle, and had swollen ankles.

Dave was readmitted to Kings Mill Hospital for the first three weeks of January

Dave Stott's Pumping Marvellus Foundation award

"They found I had a ‘viral myocarditis’ an infection around the fluid sack in my heart.

"I found myself in a perilous position, my heart couldn’t cope, it went into a life-threatening cardio genetic shock, dropping my blood pressure through the floor. I was taken to intensive care.

Dave is married to Amanda, 52, and has a 21-year-old son and a daughter, 17.

“My family were in shock,” he said.

"The doctors prepared them for the worst. It was an awful time, luckily I don’t recall much about it. I was too ill.”

Dave was off work for six months, and has undergone cardiac rehabilitation. He will always have to manage his condition.

He joined the Pumping Marvellous Foundation group on Facebook, and helps inspire and support heart failure patients to be more active and manage their own condition.

For this, he won the BEAT HF award for his ‘outstanding contribution and exceptional’ effort.

Dave said: “I wanted people to know, you can have a life after heart failure, it’s important to stay positive, don’t give up. I love to walk and live an active life again, I just have to be more aware and manage my condition.”

The ‘BEAT’ award reminds people to look out for B – breathless, E – energy or lack of – A – ankles swelling and T – time – to test.

Dave added: “Anyone can get heart problems, it doesn’t discriminate. the most important thing is get a simple blood test and don’t ignore the symptoms.”