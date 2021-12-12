Jon Batho wanted to highlight his “amazing mum” Christine Batho, who has raised the money, often whilst going through her own cancer treatments.

Christine, who has lived in Mansfield Woodhouse for 34 years, but is originally from Shirebrook, discovered she had breast cancer seven years ago, beating after five years, only to be told in 2019 she had developed another form of the illness.

The 64-year-old, who formerly worked for the Nottingham Community Council meals on wheels service, tragically lost her husband Keith, aged just 56 to breast cancer 24 years ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christine Batho and her son Jon.

Christine said: “Cancer is horrible. I lost my husband Keith to breast cancer when not much was known about it back then in men. When I got it years later, it was devastating. Over the years I have had chemo, radiation and braichytherapy.

“You’ve just got to get on with it, live, there is no point sitting in a corner, you have to hope for the best, stay positive. I’ve finished treatment, but still under the hospital every six months.”

Over the years,Christine has organised garden parties, tombolas, raffles, afternoon teas, “wine and water” bottle stall, plant and cake stalls and a "name the teddy” event.

Christine Batho and son Jon charity who organise fundraising garden parties to help others

The money has helped Macmillan, Breast Cancer Care, Prostate Cancer UK, The Amazon Breast Cancer Support Group at Kings Mill Hospital and Maggie’s Centre, at Nottingham City Hospital.

She has also bought fans for chemotherapy wards and took part in the Race For Life.

Jon, 34, who lives in Mansfield, and is a Nottingham coffee shop manager, said "My mum has been amazing, and she’s helped other people, by raising money, even at times when she was ill herself. She was in the Race for Life when she was having chemo!”

Christine said Jon and his brother Sean, 36, and her friends were a “great support” helping her run her garden parties

Christine Batho and son Jon Batho - he is proud of his mum for her fundraising helping others with cancer.

“I couldn’t do it without them, all my friends, local people and businesses who donate raffle prizes. Everyone supports me. I just want to give something back.”

Jon added “I'm just really proud of what my mum does. I’d like her to get some community recognition. She is my hero.”