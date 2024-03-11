Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The team has been shortlisted in the Student Placement of the Year: Community category for community teaching.

The team was nominated by students who had attended the placement at Nottingham Trent University (NTU), for going above and beyond to demonstrate value and respect for students, provide personalised learning experiences and including them as team members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Students reported that they made regular time throughout each day to check in with how they were getting on and that they had the support in place they needed to meet their learning needs.

The Ashfield Integrated Care Team has been nominated for a Student Nursing Times award. Photo: Submitted

They were encouraged to reflect not only with assessors and supervisors, but also the wider team. The team also saw this as a learning opportunity in order to continue development and growth.

Diane Hull, executive director of nursing, AHPs and quality at Nottinghamshire Healthcare, said: “We are so proud to see our colleagues nominated in these awards.

“Our Ashfield care team has really gone above and beyond to ensure student nurses have the best possible experience on their placements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They really value them as team members and do all they can to help them to learn and grow. It is brilliant to see the team receive such positive feedback.

“Wishing them the best of luck for the next stage.”

Helen Rees, lead mental health nursing/senior lecturer at NTU, who submitted the nomination for the team for the awards said: “It is clear this team have a passion for supporting students and for demonstrating the difference that high quality nursing care can make in a community setting.

“Students that I spoke to were clear that the team were excellent role models, demonstrated professionalism and adhered to the NMC Code of Conduct.

“A fantastic team who thoroughly deserve to be shortlisted”

Students commended the emotional and practical support they received from the team.

They also spoke about finding a passion for community nursing through this placement, something they had not considered before.