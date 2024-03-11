Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The award is based on reviews of the care home written by their residents, as well as their friends and relatives, on the carehome.co.uk site

There are nearly 17,000 care homes in the UK caring for around half a million people.

More than 12,000 of these care homes support older people aged 65 and over, with around half of these older people paying for their own care.

Kingfisher Court has been named one of top 20 care homes in the East Midlands. Photo: Submitted

The rest care for people with learning disabilities and mental health issues and are largely funded by their local authorities.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of carehome.co.uk, said: “We now have over 300,000 reviews of care homes on carehome.co.uk, which means we can give a really good insight into the kind of care and facilities offered by thousands of care homes all over the UK.

“Our reviews show the standard of a care home’s facilities and the quality of their care and support, staff, activities and nutrition as well as if the care home is good value for money.

“We would like to congratulate Kingfisher Court on being a top 20 care home in the East Midlands as their reviews show they provide an excellent standard of care.

"It is such an achievement to be named as a top rated care home by the residents who actually receive the care as well as their family and friends.”

Gaynor Smart-McCann, manager of Kingfisher Court, said: “Here at Kingfisher Court, we are delighted with our second consecutive carehome.co.uk Top 20 Care Home Group award.

"It was a pleasure to share this with the team who are so happy to be acknowledged once again.

“We take great pride in our work and every review that residents and relatives leave on the platform means so much to us.

"We build trust with all our residents and families can rest easy knowing that their loved ones are being looked after and receive the best person-centred care possible.