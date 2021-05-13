Ashfield charity sets up new support group for fibromyalgia sufferers

The group has been launched by Ashfield Voluntary Action and is for people who have been diagnosed with the condition – which causes sufferers pain all over the body and extreme tiredness.

Fibromyalgia is thought to affect one in 20 people in Britain and usually women more than men, but can be debilitating for many sufferers.

The new group will take place online with a view to creating face-to-face sessions once Covid restrictions allow – and those behind the new venture say they have been encouraged by the initial interest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashfield Voluntary Action has set up a new support group for fibromyalgia sufferers.

Anna Kerr, business development officer for the charity, said: “One of our staff members, Sylvia, used to be a social prescriber and knew from working in the community that there was a lack of support for people with this illness.

"We advertised the group on some social media pages and have been blown away by the initial interest, so we’re hopeful it should be really popular and become a regular thing.

"It is about creating a safe space for people with the condition, for people to share advice, speak about their experiences – or just listen to others – and for us to work out what support people might need going forward.”

The group will take place on Thursday, May 20, from 7-8pm.