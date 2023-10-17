Asda is now offering covid and flu vaccinations at Mansfield supermarket

Vulnerable customers at the Mansfield Asda can now get their covid booster jabs and flu vaccinations while they’re doing their weekly shop, with the opening of a new pop-up vaccination site in partnership with Pharmacy2U.

The NHS and national health experts are expecting a spike in both covid-19 and flu this winter.

In response, Asda and Pharmacy2U have joined forces to support thousands of people “most at risk” – to top up their vaccinations.

The partnership seeks to help “relieve pressure on the NHS”, and covid-19 jabs and flu vaccines will be administered to those eligible in-store from Wednesday, October 18.

Asda is now offering covid and flu vaccinations at Mansfield Asda store.

Bookings for vaccinations at the Pharmacy2U Asda site must be made through the NHS website.

All vaccinations will be administered by a qualified healthcare professional.

And under 18s are asked to attend their appointment with a parent or guardian.

Faisal Tuddy, head of pharmacy, said: “Teaming up with Pharmacy 2U showcases Asda’s ambition to be there for our customers and local communities when it matters most.

“We have always prided ourselves on ensuring our shops are more than just places to pick up your weekly groceries, they’re places where you can also take a simple step to look after your health and the well-being of those around you.”

Kevin Heath, CEO of Pharmacy2U, added: “At Pharmacy2U, we’re committed to making healthcare fast and convenient for patients.

“We are therefore incredibly proud to have partnered with Asda to bring vaccinations to a place of ease for our patients whilst continuing to support the NHS in protecting those who are most vulnerable.

“This vaccination programme will play a key part in alleviating some of the pressures that the NHS are currently experiencing.”

The following groups will be eligible for a free NHS covid-19 booster jab this season, as well as a free flu jab:

People aged 65 years and over; care home residents; carers aged 16-49 years old; anyone aged 12 to 64 years or older with a weakened immune system; anyone aged 6 months to 64 years with existing health conditions; people living with others who have weakened immune systems, and frontline health and social care workers, including care home staff.