11 dog breeds best suited to helping you with your mental health

Coping strategies have included usual methods including exercise, diet, companionship and relaxation techniques.
But another way many people find solace in mental health is with their pets.
Several dog breeds are known for their temperament and ability to provide emotional support, making them good choices for individuals struggling with mental health challenges, either through intelligence, trainability, or their affectionate nature and calming companionship.
Here are 11 dog breeds research has shown have proven popular in helping people cope with mental health issues.
Labradors are known for their friendly and outgoing personalities, making them excellent companions. They are energetic and love to play, which can be beneficial for individuals seeking increased activity.
Collies are intelligent and empathetic, making them skilled at picking up cues from their humans that something isn't right. They can provide comfort and also encourage their owners to get out and be active
Corgis are playful and intelligent dogs that can be helpful for people with anxiety due to their lighthearted nature and ability to provide comfort.
Known for their gentle and patient nature, Golden Retrievers are often used in therapy programs and are great at comforting their owners.