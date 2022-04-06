Youngsters learn about trust with visit from Shirebrook firefighters

Youngsters at a Shirebrook school learned all about the fire service with a visit from local firefighters.

By Jon Ball
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 3:24 pm

A crew from Shirebrook Fire Station, on Portland Road, visited young children at Model Village Primary School, on Central Drive.

The visit was part of the school’s kindness curriculum, ‘to talk about trust and how trust is used everyday as firefighters’.

The curriculum is a series of lessons and activities to ‘help young learners to nurture their social, emotional and mental health needs’.

The youngsters got to see a fire appliance close up.

The children were invited to quiz the firefighters.
The children inspect a fire engine.
A demonstration for the children.
The children got to see a thermal camera in action.
