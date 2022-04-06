Youngsters learn about trust with visit from Shirebrook firefighters
Youngsters at a Shirebrook school learned all about the fire service with a visit from local firefighters.
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 3:24 pm
A crew from Shirebrook Fire Station, on Portland Road, visited young children at Model Village Primary School, on Central Drive.
The visit was part of the school’s kindness curriculum, ‘to talk about trust and how trust is used everyday as firefighters’.
The curriculum is a series of lessons and activities to ‘help young learners to nurture their social, emotional and mental health needs’.