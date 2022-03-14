Children from Stubbin Wood School and Model Village Primary School, both part of TEAM Education Trust, took some sweet treats to Derbyshire Police’s Shirebook safer neighbourhood team.

The police team said: “We received a surprise visit from some lovely students, who kindly brought us some sweet treats as part of their kindness curriculum.

“The students said ‘thank you for keeping us safe’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“From all of us here at Shirebrook SNT, we would like to say a huge thank you all for being so kind.”

The trust said the kindless curriculum is a series of lessons and activities to ‘help young learners to nurture their social, emotional and mental health needs’.

A trust spokeswoman sauid: “Each month, students learn about a different aspect of kindness which, in recent months, have focused on mindfulness, trust and honesty. March has brought a month of compassion and empathy.

“Each trust school has student representatives who are Kindness Keepers, who are able to demonstrate their kindness and provide support to nurture kindness in others.

“The Kindness Keepers wanted to say ‘thank you’ to those who help in our community and chose to bake and deliver cakes and sweet treats to the fire service, police, doctors and dentists as a way of saying thank you for all their hard work.”

Laura Brooks, trust special educational needs co-ordinator, who leads on the curriculum, said: “I have no doubt kindness is within every child. However, we need to be mindful not to take it for granted.

“It’s been so heartwarming to see the excitement kindness can generate and the language of kindness is now widely used across our trust.”