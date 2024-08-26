Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

True crime continues to spark the interest of so many people, with the ever-growing popularity of murder mystery dramas, crime documentaries and whodunnit books and movies.

But it’s not just about entertainment. In order to stop crime, it’s important to understand it. Identifying the motive, the criminal psychology, and the impact it has on society, are some of the reasons why so many of us are captivated by this genre.

Now, students who are interested in pursuing a career in the fascinating and evolving world of criminology, can enrol on a brand-new BA (Hons) Criminology degree at Nottingham College, with access to its very own crime scene house, blood spatter room and industry- standard fingerprint imaging system, to hone their skills.

The three-year course, taught at the college’s City Hub campus, covers modules on the criminal justice system and foundations of law, sociology and psychology; as well as more advanced topics such as criminological theories, white collar and corporate crime, and global cybercrime.

True crime enthusiasts can pursue dream career, with the launch of new degree at Nottingham College.

Open to both progressing students studying at Nottingham College and applicants who have previously studied elsewhere, the course, which is available full-time and part-time, has been validated by the Open University, giving a seal of approval for both its content and delivery.

Claire Barton, Assistant Principal for Higher Education at Nottingham College, said: “We are so pleased to be able to offer Criminology as an undergraduate course option, particularly as there is clearly a keen interest in this area with so many career possibilities and opportunities.

"Studying a higher education course like this in a college environment, which offers more flexibility, smaller class sizes and more one-to-one support, is a great alternative to a large university, which can feel daunting for some. Here at college, we pride ourselves on our high-quality student experience, highlighted by our Bronze Award from the Teaching Excellence Framework, and our comprehensive wellbeing and pastoral programmes, to support students’ physical and mental health.”

Additional help is available for prospective students, including bursaries, grants and free equipment, to increase the affordability of studying a university-level course at Nottingham College.

As well as Criminology, Nottingham College is launching a suite of new Higher Education courses for September 2024, including BA (Hons) Dance and Education, BA (Hons) Journalism: Digital Broadcasting and BA (Hons) Football Studies.

Prospective students can apply for the courses directly on the Nottingham College website, via the UCAS application portal or call the Clearing Hotline on 0115 838 0610.