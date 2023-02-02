The public education sector is in meltdown, writes National Education Union district secretary for Nottingham

Therein lies the crux of the issue. The public education sector is in meltdown.

Put simply, it is not funded to a sufficient level to maintain even a basic level of education for our young people: the nation’s most valuable resource and our future to success.

In the last 40 years I’ve learnt a lot about the education landscape in England.

Don’t buy the spin that strikes are just about teacher pay – which is valid in of itself.

At the root of this dispute sits a battle for every child to receive quality education taught by qualified professionals in a ‘fit for purpose,’ environment.

Shaping the lives of our young people and seeing them succeed is why I went into teaching. How much of this shaping relies on goodwill and unpaid labour?

Ralph Surman, secretary for NEU Nottingham district.

The school funding crisis is hollowing out education, It’s time to pay up and fund the education sector to the world class level it deserves.

We have been overwhelmed by the support of parents and the public in the National Education Union dispute to fight for better pay and conditions for teachers, and ultimately safeguard the future of our schools

which continue to serve children and young people.

Please #SupportTheStrikes.

I sincerely hope that before the next strike date, the government will return to the negotiation table and resolve this dispute.

So that our profession can continue to serve our communities and children with the dignity and respect that teachers – and support staff – deserve.

In the meantime, please support striking teachers and understand that this was always an action of last resort.