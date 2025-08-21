The Garibaldi School celebrates excellent GCSE results
Headline achievements include:
- 48% of students achieved a grade 5 or above in their English and Maths GCSEs.
- 68% of students achieved a grade 4 or above in their English and Maths GCSEs.
- 20% of students achieved a grade 5 or above across all their English Baccalaureate qualifications.
Headteacher Paddy Cassidy said:
"We are all incredibly proud of our students and the grades that they have achieved this year. This excellent set of qualifications is the result of the hard work of our students who have excelled this year demonstrating real pride and focus in their studies. This success wouldn’t be possible without the dedication and expertise of our staff alongside the support offered by our families and the wider community.
We are looking forward to welcoming many of our students into our Sixth Form in September. To all our students, we are extremely proud of you and are looking forward to seeing your future successes.”