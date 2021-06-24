Talented Shirebrook pupils in bid for stardom as end of year show returns

Students showed off their acting, singing, stand-up and ventriloquism skills ahead of Shirebrook Academy’s live end-of-term talent show returning on July 22.

Shirebrook’s Got Talent will see 13 acts battle it out in front of a panel of judges and will be broadcast live on YouTube for the school to watch due to social distancing restrictions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shirebrook Academy students have been taking part in auditions for its end-of-year Shirebrook’s Got Talent show.

Four staff members will make up the judging panel in the eagerly-anticipated contest – which first took place 10 years ago – while students will also have a say.

Organiser Natalie Mehrotra-Hughes, head of computing and acting assistant principal, said the standard this year was ‘as high as ever, with a wealth of talent’ despite many students honing their skills during lockdown.

Natalie, who is leaving the academy for a new life in Gloucestershire after 14 years, said Shirebrook’s Got Talent was a ‘wonderful opportunity’ for the school to come together after a ‘difficult and challenging year’.

“Everyone is looking forward to it. It’s going to be very difficult whittling down the acts,” she said.

“I’ve really enjoyed being a part of the show. I’m sure I’ll be in bits on the day. I’ve seen so many examples where that experience has changed someone’s life. There’s a wonderful camaraderie among people who put on a school show.

"I’m going to miss that, I’m hoping that this year I’ll be going out on a high.”